Osimhen Presented with Globe Soccer Awards, Emerging POTY Orb

Victor Osimhen has been presented the Emerging Player of the Year award by the Globe Soccer Award executives.

Osimhen emerged winner of the award, but could not be at the event in Dubai last November.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the organizers, held a mini award ceremony in Naples where the 23 year-old was met by some executives and the golden orb handed to the Forward.

Victor was not able to attend the 2022 #GlobeSoccer Awards gala in Dubai on November 17th, so Globe Soccer and #PowerHorse decided to hold an awarding ceremony in Naples, Victor’s current hometown.

Osimhen posed with the award and also took pictures with the executives present, Napoli Sporting Director, Cristiano Giuintoli inclusive.