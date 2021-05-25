Osimhen Pens Tribute to Sacked Napoli Manager Gattuso

Victor Osimhen’s dream of returning to the Champions League next season were dashed on the final day of the Serie A campaign after Napoli’s shocking 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona.

Napoli finished 5th position, a point behind Juventus, when a win would have guaranteed a top four finish.

However, failing to meet that Champions League objective meant Gennaro Gattuso’s neck was on the chopping block and he got the sack almost immediately.

The 43 year-old’s dismal hit home especially for Osimhen, who joined the club last summer as one of Gattuso’s prime transfer target to push his rebuilding and silverware objectives.

In an instagram post on Tuesday, Osimhen paid tribute to the former Napoli Boss.

You have been instrumental towards my development,not just as a player but also as a man.I really appreciate all you do for me on and off the pitch,I admired you as a player and to be able to work under you and call you my BOSS is something I will never forget in a rush💯I hold you on high esteem forever❤️I wish you all the very best on your new adventure BOSS ❤️❤️❤️❤️

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victor Osimhen (@victorosimhen9)

Napoli have been linked with FC Porto’s Sérgio Conceição as the possible replacement for Gattuso ahead of the new season.