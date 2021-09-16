Osimhen passes late fitness test for Europa League clash against Leicester

Victor Osimhen as well as David Ospina and Amir Rrahmani have been cleared for the UEFA Europa League clash against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium today.
Osimhen and the his two teammates were initial doubts for the match as they’d all travelled to the UK’s red list countries in the last ten days while the Nigerian had fatigue concerns after the Juventus game.
The match will also see the Forward come up against his international teammates, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho.
Leicester host Napoli in their first group game of the Europa League.