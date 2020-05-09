Osimhen not Interested in AC Milan, Inter Milan or Serie A

OSC Lille forward Victor Osimhen has reportedly distanced himself from a move to Italy, despite offers from top Serie A clubs.

Osimhen, 21, has attracted interest from Italian clubs AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atalanta, following his blistering start to his Lille career in the French Ligue 1.

The forward has also been linked with a switch to Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Signed last summer for €12m from Sporting Charleroi, the Nigerian hit the ground running in the French Ligue Un notching 18 goals and six assists in 38 appearances across all competition before the league was abruptly ended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Osimhen still has over four years left on his contract at Lille, which means any interested suitor will have to splash out big to sign him.

“Osimhen has however decided that he will not be going to Italy, whatever happens, despite several offers from Serie A,” H/T La Voix du Nord.

Lille President Gerard Lopez has indicated his desire to keep Osimhen, unless he receives a huge offer in the summer.