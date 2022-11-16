Osimhen nominated for Serie A award

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been nominated for the Serie A player for the Month of November.
The Nigerian was earlier nominated for last month’s edition of the award but was pipped to it by AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.
This time Osimhen remains the only player nominated from last month to still feature in this month’s nomination.
After an electric form last month, that saw him net 5 goals in 3 matches in the Serie A, Osimhen’s modest record of 2 goals and 1 assist in 3 league games is only bettered by fellow nominee and Juventus rival Moise Kean who boast of three goals in 2 matches.
The Forward will also have to contend with fellow teammate Piotr Zielinski who has also been nominated following his 2 goals and 1 assist.
Inter’s Full-back Federico Dimarco has also been nominated as the Italian also had 2 goals and 1 assist, while Fiorentina Midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura also makes the cut with 2 goals from Midfielder.
Osimhen will be looking to lift his first player of the Month award since March 2022 and will be hoping his consistency is enough to get him the award.