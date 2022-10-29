Players Abroad Osimhen nets hat-trick, keeps Napoli’s unbeaten Streak By Adebanjo - October 29, 2022 0 211 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp NAPLES, ITALY - OCTOBER 29: Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring their side's fourth goal during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and US Sassuolo at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on October 29, 2022 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images) Victor Osimhen found the back of the net three times in Napoli’s emphatic 4-0 win against Sassuolo in the Serie A on Saturday. Osimhen’s hat-trick was completed in the 77th minute, but his first half brace (4′, 19′) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s 36th minute goal put the hosts ahead 3-0 before the interval. The Georgian, Kvaratskhelia, provided the assists for both of his teammate’s goals in the opening forty-five. Victory over Sassuolo takes Napoli’s winning streak to 13 in all competitions and they remain unbeaten in the League (10 W, 2 D). Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen’s first Serie A hat-trick takes his goal tally to 7 goals in 8 Serie A appearances.