Osimhen, Moses Simon’s Debut Campaigns in France Ended

Victor Osimhen’s debut campaign in France has come to end effect Today after the French government forced League organizers to cancel the current season and postpone all football activities until August.

Osimhen joined Lille in the summer and the Striker shot straight off the block with an impressive goals stat in his first campaign in Ligue un.

Breaking | Ligue 1 & Ligue 2 seasons for 2019/20 are over. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) April 28, 2020

The 21 year-old scored 13 goals – in 27 league appearances – leaving him joint fourth on the goal scorers’ chart with Paris Saint-German’s Neymar.

Lille will thus finish in fourth position, with 10 games left in the league season, and could be eligible for a Europa League spot next season.

Meanwhile, the end of the season in France will also mean and end to Moses Simon’s time with Nantes.

Simon joined Nantes on a season long loan deal after a difficult start to life in La Liga with Levante.

According to reports in France, Nantes could be interested in securing the services of the Winger on a permanent basis and will approach Levante with a decent offer.

He joined Levante for €5 million from Gent in 2018 and is currently valued at €6.50 million.

The Nigeria international scored 5 goals in 26 league appearances this term.