Osimhen in French Ligue Un Team of the Week

Following Victor Osimhen’s brilliant showing in Lille’s last league outing against Olympic Marseille, the forward has been included in Ligue 1’s Team of The Week.

The Team of The Week was unveiled in a short video clip published on the verified Twitter handle of the organisers of French top-flight on Wednesday.

Osimhen was on the score sheet in Les Dogues’ 2-1 loss to Marseille at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Sunday.

He finished superbly after a defence splitting pass from Jonathan Bamba in the 51st minute.

The strike took his tally to 13 in the league and 17 in all competitions for the Lille-based outfit so far.

Osimhen joins Islam Slimani, Dario Benedetto, Gael Kakuta, Boubacar Kamara, Morgan Sanson, Jordan Amavi, Duje Caleta-Car, Tanguy Kouassi and Ruben Aguilar on the list.

He is currently the third highest-scoring African player in Europe behind Arsenal’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

The 21-year-old has attracted interest from a host of Europe top sides this season and is also on course to equal Victor Ikpeba’s single-season Nigerian record of 16 goals.