Players AbroadWorld Football Osimhen Hits Another Milestone in Italian Football By Joseph Obisesan - June 16, 2023 0 192 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Victor Osimhen. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images) Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen is now valued at €120 million. Osimhen’s previous market value was put at €100, but since the end of the last Season’s campaign, the Forward’s stock has risen exponentially. The reported increase, per Transfermarkt, makes the Nigerian the most valuable player in the history of the Italian top-flight league, surpassing the previous record set by Paulo Dybala. At the age of 24, Osimhen has positioned himself among the top five most valuable players in the world. This recognition reflects his impressive performances and consistent development, capturing the attention of football enthusiasts and market analysts alike. Victor Osimhen’s time with Napoli has been nothing short of remarkable, as he played a pivotal role in the team’s triumph in the Serie A, securing the Scudetto for the club after a 33-year wait. His remarkable performances saw him become the top scorer in Serie A, an achievement that made him the first African player to accomplish this feat. Since his move from Lille to Napoli, Osimhen’s market value has seen a substantial increase, starting with a valuation of €40 million. His value has now multiplied six-fold, reflecting his impressive performances, consistent growth, and rising reputation in the football world. The progression of his market value highlights the recognition and demand for his talent and potential as a top-class striker.