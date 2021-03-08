Osimhen finally ends Goal Drought in Napoli 3-1 win over Bologna

An Eight game wait for the end to a scoreless streak that stretched over three months including a shoulder injury, coronavirus scare and concussion finally came Sunday night for Victor Osimhen in the colors of SSC Napoli.

Osimhen had missed 19 games in all competitions and in his first season at the club after the summer move from Lille OSC.

On Sunday night at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, coming off the bench in the second half (53′) against Bologna, the Forward struck after just twelve minutes on the pitch and could have got more.

A powerful solo run after picking the ball from almost halfway, he galloped towards the opponent’s goal, holding off his marker until he was face to face with the goal.

He unleashed an unstoppable shot to register only his 3rd goal in 11 appearances this term.

One of his goals earlier in the season was came against Bologna on the road.

This weekend’s 3-1 victory moved Napoli to 6th on the Serie A table, three points behind the last Champions League spot.