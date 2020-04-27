Osimhen Eager to Return to action for Lille

OSC Lille striker Victor Osimhen says he can’t wait to get back to the field of play, insisting he misses his club’s fans and teammates.

The French Top-flight was suspended in March due to Covid-19 and a resumption date is yet to be announced.

Osimhen, 21, has been brilliant for Lille so far this campaign after notching 18 goals and four assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Nigeria international said; “I’m still looking forward to going back to the field. You know, hearing the supporters singing, communicating with them and with my teammates … I miss it all.

“This is important to us and I think the rest of my teammates are also eager to come back, like me. For the moment, we have to stay at home, confined, in good shape. Of course, I’m ready to replay immediately. I can’t wait to get back on the field.”

Despite the uncertainties surrounding the campaign, the former Wolfsburg striker remains focused on the task ahead.

“Everything is fine,” assured Osimhen.

“I train, I stay in good physical shape. I follow the safety rules and I’m sure containment is the best thing to do right now.”

“I am happy to follow the training plan given by the staff. I also do fitness classes. Everything is in place to keep in shape, but obviously it’s different from when you’re on the field with this group of players, this fantastic group.”

Osimhen also thanked Lille fans for whom he has a real affection.

“Supporters, I would like to say thank you for your support during the season. I saw several messages from you on social networks. It is very motivating for us to have your support.”