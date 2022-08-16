Osimhen dished perfect response to Heckling Verona Fans with Goal and Assist

Victor Osimhen got a goal and an assist in Napoli’s first game of the Serie A campaign, as they fought off the challenge from Verona to win 5-2, Monday, at the Marcantonio Bentegodi.
The foreward had an indifferent pre-season, scoring just once in five game, but never short of the energetic, physical and aggressive presence.
Osimhen brought that same mentality into the new season and though his disciplinary record hang over his head like a bad stench, Manager Luciano Spalletti will be more than glad that his top Goal scoring asset delivered.
Monday’s fixture was the last leg of the first round games and Napoli were already chasing the rest of the pack as early as the 29th minute minute.
Kevin Lasagna fired the hosts ahead in the game while Napoli were still yet to find their rhythm in the game.
But it was the spark Napoli needed and Eight minutes later they were leveled, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia the goalscorer from a Hirving Lozano assist.
In stoppage time of the first half, the pressure on the Verona defence paid off and Giovanni Di Lorenzo set up Osimhen for the lead.
All through the game, the home fans had heckled the young Nigerian and there were allegations of racist chants directed at Osimhen from a section of the crowd, to which he responded with a very Nigerian clap back in his goal celebration.
Verona weren’t done though, and three minutes after the restart they found the back of the net, Thomas Henry gave the homes something to cheer about as he tied the game.
However, Napoli stepped on the gas from that point and were coasting with no resistance.
Piotr Zielinski restored Napoli’s lead in the 55th minute to make it 3-2, before Stanislav Lobotka (65′) increased the lead further.