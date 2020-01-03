Osimhen Could become a Galatico! Real Madrid Considers Transfer for Nigerian Forward

LILLE, FRANCE - AUGUST 28: Lille's Victor Osimhen (C) celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and AS Saint-Etienne at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 28, 2019 in Lille, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

Real Madrid has been linked with strong interests for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen but the club will make no official move in January.

Osimhen, who joined Lille OSC from SC Charleroi for €12m hit the ground running in his first season in France. The Nigerian has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season, including two in the UEFA Champions League.

 

According to José Félix Díaz & Santiago Siguero [Marca] Osimhen is one of three Lille players on Real Madrid’s radar.

 

“Real Madrid are staying loyal to their philosophy of looking for young talent from all corners of the globe to come in as possible stars of the future.”

 

The Young forward could become only the second Nigerian on Real Madrid’s book since Mutiu Adepoju, who joined Los Blancos and played 67 games for the B team.

