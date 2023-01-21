Osimhen continues Goal scoring Streak

Victor Osimhen is one goal shy of his best ever goal tally in the Serie A after he netted Napoli’s second goal in the league match against Salernitana on Saturday.
Osimhen was in the right place at the right time to hit the rebound after Eljif Elmas’ long range curler came off the upright.
Napoli’s captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo fired the side ahead in added time of the first half, with a thunderous shot to quiet the Stadio Arechi crowd.
Meanwhile, the latest goal takes Osimhen’s tally to 13 goals (3 assists) in 15 appearances this season as he stretches his lead at the top of the golden shoe race.
He has scored four goals in his last four games – including a brace against Juventus.