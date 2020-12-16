Osimhen consults with Belgian NT Physio over Shoulder Injury

Victor Osimhen will seek further expert help as he races to recover from a shoulder injury he sustained last month, while on international duty with Nigeria.

Osimhen dislocated his shoulder during a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations match against Sierra Leone in November and has been out of action for over a month as he recuperates.

There are now reports the Forward has flown out to Belgium, where he’ll consult with a renowned doctor on his injury.

According to Complete Sports, the 21 year-old is in Antwerp and he’ll “work with the Belgian national team’s physiotherapist Lieven Maesschalck”.

Maesschalck, 56, has a vast number of clientele which includes top Belgian sports stars like Dries Mertens, Nicolas Colsaerts and Yanina Wickmayer.

He also worked with AC Milan in 2006 before becoming the Red Devil’s head of the medical staff, albeit he was previously appointed by the National team.