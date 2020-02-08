Osimhen Carried Off Injured in Lille Win over Angers

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen was on scoresheet for his French Club side Lille Metropole in their French Ligue 1 win over Angers on Friday night.

Osimhen was instrumental to Lille’s 2-0 win over their hosts, Angers before suffering another injury following a rash challenge from the opposing defenders.

The young Forward scored the first goal of the game, just 14 minutes into the action at the Stade Raymond Kopa, before Portuguese winger Renato Sanchez added the second with 15 minutes left.

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen has now scored 12 league goals and 17 in all competitions for Les Dogues, he also has 4 assist in 34 games, so far in his first season at the club.

Lille has now moved to fourth position on log with 40 points from 24 matches and move closer to securing a top three spot and keeping their UEFA Champions League hopes alive.

Last term, Les Dogues finished second behind Paris Saint-Germain and could close up the gap with the top three next weekend when they host second placed Olympique Marseille.