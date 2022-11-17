Osimhen beats Gavi, Valverde to Globe Soccer Awards honor

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has been awarded the best emerging talent of the year at the 2022 Globe Soccer Awards.
Osimhen has been impressive through the season and has just won a recognition to cap off what has been an amazing year.
The 23 year-old striker has scored 10 goals for Napoli this season, despite having to battle injuries which led many to believe Napoli are good enough without him.
🏆 Congratulations to Victor Osimhen on winning the 2022 #GlobeSoccer Award for POWER HORSE EMERGING PLAYER OF THE YEAR 👏@VictorOsimhen9 #Powerhorse pic.twitter.com/5ICz7xLfzO
— Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) November 17, 2022
He however returned to the team with a bang and has been scoring important goals for Napoli, forging good partnerships with fellow attackers Kvicha Kvarashkelia and Raspadori.