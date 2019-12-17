Osimhen and Onyekuru to clash in French Coupe de la Ligue

Nigerian duo of Victor Osimhen and Henry Onyekuru will clash in the French Coupe de la Ligue when Lille take on Monaco on Tuesday.

The clash will take place at the Loius Stadium and it is the first of two clash that will hold among the two Clubs within five days.

However only a can guarantee either side a passage in to the next round of the competition.

While Osimhen, who has scored 11 goals in 22 games across all competitions for Les Dogues this season is expected to feature, the same can not be said about Onyekuru who has struggled for game time since joining the Club.

Both side are expected to clash in the league again on Saturday.