Osimhen Adds Frankfurt to List of Casualties on His Return to Germany

Victor Osimhen just can’t stop scoring and the Forward showed his form in the Serie A isn’t to be taken lightly.
On Tuesday night at the Deutsche Bank Park, Osimhen fired Napoli ahead against Frankfurt in their first leg UEFA Champions League round of 16 match.
It was only his second goal this season in the UCL, but it’s also his 8th consecutive for the team.
Victor Osimhen’s literally flying 🚀🔵 #UCL
Nigerian striker has scored 20 goals in 24 appearances this season with Napoli — also including 7 consecutive goals in Serie A for the first time in the history of the club. pic.twitter.com/cfJU7f1zbk
