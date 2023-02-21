Osimhen Adds Frankfurt to List of Casualties on His Return to Germany

Adebanjo
FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 21: Vìctor Osimhen of Napoli celebrates after scoring the first goal of Napoli during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between Eintracht Frankfurt and SSC Napoli at Deutsche Bank Park on February 21, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by SSC NAPOLI/SSC NAPOLI via Getty Images)

Victor Osimhen just can’t stop scoring and the Forward showed his form in the Serie A isn’t to be taken lightly.

On Tuesday night at the Deutsche Bank Park, Osimhen fired Napoli ahead against Frankfurt in their first leg UEFA Champions League round of 16 match.

It was only his second goal this season in the UCL, but it’s also his 8th consecutive for the team.

The 24 year-old put Napoli ahead in the 40th minute after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia missed from the spot just four minutes prior.

In total this season, the Nigerian has since scored 20goals in 24appearances, whereas in his 14games with Wolfsburg where he played 324minutes spread across two seasons he didn’t record a goal contribution.

Meanwhile, with his goal tonight, the Nigerian forward has now scored against Teams from across Europe’s top 5 Leagues.

