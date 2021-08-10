Osigwe benched! Super Eagles goalkeeper is drops to second Choice at Lugano

Sebastian Osigwe was only good for a place on the bench in FC Lugano’s Super League clash against St. Gallen at the weekend.

Osigwe, 27, could go on to be Lugano’s second choice goalkeeper this season and the Nigerian seem to have embraced his role.

Last season he made 9 league appearances for the team on their way to finishing fourth in the table.

At the weekend as the Nigerian watched from the bench, as his side raced to a 2-0 lead through Numa Lavanchy (16′) and Reto Ziegler (32′).

But Noam Baumann will be breached eventually, FC St. Gallen reduced the deficit in the 53rd minute from the penalty spot.

Victor Ruiz beat the Lugano number one, but the visitors couldn’t find the crucial equalizer.

Abel Braga’s men moved to third in the table with six points from three round of games this season.