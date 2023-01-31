Oshoala Wows Opponents with Goal scoring Prowess

By
Adebanjo
-
0
56
Asisat Oshoala celebrates a goal during the Final match of the Women SuperCup, (Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images)

Asisat Oshoala has been in remarkable firm and once against extended her goal scoring spree at the weekend in FC Barcelona Femeni’s 6-0 bashing of Granadilla Tenerife at the Estádio Heliodoro Rodríguez López.

Oshoala shared the pitch with her Nigeria teammate Monday Gift, the latter was a second half substitute, while the Barca star was available for just over an hour in the game.

But the 28 year-old Forward inspired her team’s win, with a first half hat-trick; she scored all in 19minutes.

Oshoala took her tally to 13goals in 15. League appearances – she scored 10goals in 5matches, including back to back hat-tricks.

Clàudia Pina (5′), Aitana Bonmatí (45′)and Lucy Bronze (90+2′) were the other goal scorers for the league leaders, who stretch their unbeaten run beyond the remarkable 50game mark.

Impressively, Barcelona have won 16 out of 16 and have conceded just 4goals while they’ve scored 69 times in the Primera División.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here