Oshoala Wows Opponents with Goal scoring Prowess

Asisat Oshoala has been in remarkable firm and once against extended her goal scoring spree at the weekend in FC Barcelona Femeni’s 6-0 bashing of Granadilla Tenerife at the Estádio Heliodoro Rodríguez López.
Oshoala shared the pitch with her Nigeria teammate Monday Gift, the latter was a second half substitute, while the Barca star was available for just over an hour in the game.
With Agba Baller @AsisatOshoala herself,after the hattrick she still show love 💛🤪🤍 pic.twitter.com/Fz7bjBhHud
— Gift Monday (@GiftMonday21) January 29, 2023