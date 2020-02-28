Oshoala, Twitter User banter $5k bet on Ighalo’s debut Goal Prediction

By
Moses Ojewunmi
-
0
42

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala placed $5000 bet on Odion Ighalo to score his first goal for Manchester United on Thursday.

Hours before the game, the Barcelona forward took to her social media handle and predicted that the former Super Eagles forward will score his first goal for the Red Devils against Club Brugge at Old Trafford.

Things got interesting, when a social media users with the handle @drip_pp said he’s willing to have a bet with the four time African women’s footballer of the year winner that her prediction won’t come to past.#

 

@drip_pp “@AsisatOshoala make we bet 5k , $5k him no score🤞” he said in response to Oshoala’s tweet.

 

Eventually, Ighalo went on to score from Juan Mata’s pass in the 34th minutes of the encounter, and Oshoala called out the social media user, demanding for the money, but his he’s to fulfill his part of the agreement.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here