Oshoala Top Strikes for LaLiga Team of The Season

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala has been included in the Spanish Primera Team of the Season, following her impressive campaign for the club.

Oshoala joined the club on permanent deal last summer after a successful six-month loan spell from Chinese Club Dalian Quanjian F.C.

The Striker scored 20 league goals in 19 appearances for Barcelona in the 2019-2020 campaign.

She was instrumental to the side’s successful season that saw them lift the league title, going unbeaten in 21 matches before the season was ended due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Oshoala was named as the spare head of a player attack in a 3-3-4 formation.

Barcelona’s Sandra Panos was named between the sticks, while teammates Mapi Leon and Marian Torrejon, along with Deportivo La Corona’s Maria Mendez made up the back line.

The midfield has Ona Batlle ( ) and Barcelona duo of Patri Guijarro and Alexia Putellas.

Oshoala led the attack with Jenni Hermoso, Graham Hansen and Lucy Santos of .