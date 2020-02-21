Oshoala set for massive pay rise at Barcelona

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala is set to enjoy a huge financial benefits and gains at Barcelona following a collective agreement on pay and conditions that guarantees a minimum salary of 16,000 euros for women footballers, signed by Spain’s top women’s division.

The agreement comes after a strike by players in November that saw Primera Division fixtures postponed.

The new agreement also secures benefits for the players that include paid holiday and maternity leave.

Reacting to the new development, Spain’s sports minister, Irene Lozano, highlighted the importance of the new deal.

This collective agreement is very important for players who were worried about their future.

“It’s also important for all Spanish women because when one group of people makes advances then so does everyone else.”

Ruben Alcaine, president of the Association of Women’s Football Clubs, added, “This is a moment to celebrate.”