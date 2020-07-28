Oshoala Scores in Barcelona Training Match ahead of UWCL Clash with Atletico

Asisat Oshoala is getting ready for the restart of the season with Barcelona as she scored twice in a test game on Monday.

Oshoala returned to training with rest of the squad last week ahead of their UEFA women’s league champions restart.

It would be recalled that the 2019-2020 Spanish premiere Iberdrola was canceled in March due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona were awarded the title, but they still have to play continental matches before the new domestic season kick starts in the next few month.

In a training match on Monday, Oshoala scored a brace.

Barcelona will now play take on Girona and Montpelier in a double header friendly ahead of their quarter-final fixtures in the Champions League clash against local rivals Atlético de Madrid on August 12.