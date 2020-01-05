Oshoala Scores a Double off the Bench, as Barcelona tighten their grip on League Title

Nigerian forward Asisat Oshoala has began 2020 on good note after netting a brace for her team Barcelona Femeni on Sunday.

Oshoala came of the bench (59′) in the second-half to score in the 77th and 86th minutes as Barcelona cruised to a of the match.

It is the first game for both sides since the Christmas break but Barca showed no signs of slowing down.

Mariona Caldentey put the league leaders ahead in the 64th minutes.

The win extends Barcelona’s lead on the log to 40 points from 14 matches; seven points more than second place Atletico Madrid.