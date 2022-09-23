Oshoala returns for Super Falcons, Waldrum names Squad to face Japan

Super Falcons head Coach, Randy Waldrum has named Asisat Oshoala for the upcoming friendly against former world champions Japan.
The match billed for October 6, at the Noevir Stadium in Kob could see Oshoala return to the Falcons since her injury during the group stage of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
Oshoala only recently returned from the injury she sustained, which also kept her out of Nigeria’s double header friendlies against the USWNT.
Meanwhile, among the 20 players invited for the forthcoming friendly against Japan includes,four home based players, but there were no spots for Esther Onyenezide and Jumoke Alani.
Full List of invitees: