Oshoala returns for Super Falcons, Waldrum names Squad to face Japan

Asisat Oshoala in action during Nigeria's WAFCON 2022 game against South Africa. Photo | Twitter (NGSuper_Falcons)

Super Falcons head Coach, Randy Waldrum has named Asisat Oshoala for the upcoming friendly against former world champions Japan.

The match billed for October 6, at the Noevir Stadium in Kob could see Oshoala return to the Falcons since her injury during the group stage of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Oshoala only recently returned from the injury she sustained, which also kept her out of Nigeria’s double header friendlies against the USWNT.

Meanwhile, among the 20 players invited for the forthcoming friendly against Japan includes,four home based players, but there were no spots for Esther Onyenezide and Jumoke Alani.

 

 

Full List of invitees:

 

GOALKEEPERS
Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France)
Yewande Balogun (AS Saint Etienne, France)
Nkiruka Obidimma (Rivers Angels)

DEFENDERS
Rofiat Imuran (Rivers Angels)
Glory Ogbonna (Santa Teresa FC, Spain)
Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain)
Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England)
Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA)
Oluwatosin Blessing Demehin (Rivers Angels)

MIDFIELDERS:
Peace Efih (Braga, Portugal)
Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden)
Toni Oyedupe Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain)
Regina Otu (Minsk FC, Belarus)
Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal)
Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain)
Deborah Abiodun (Rivers Angels)

FORWARDS
Vivian Ikechukwu (FC Gintra, Lithuania)
Gift Monday (UDG, Tenerife, Spain)
Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA)
Uchenna Kanu (Tigres Femenil, Mexico)
Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain)

