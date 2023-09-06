National TeamsWorld Football Oshoala Receives second Ballon d’Or Nomination By Adeoluwa Olaniyi - September 7, 2023 0 92 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Photo | Twitter (FCBfemeni) Asisat Oshoala has earned her second nomination for the Ballon d’Or award. For the second year running she remans the only Nigerian and Africa to be shortlisted for the Ballon d’Or. The Nigerian enjoyed a stellar season where she contributed scored 28 goals and 7 assist for club and country. Even at the Women’s World Cup, despite facing low match fitness, she managed to score a crucial goal against Australia’s Matildas, securing a victory for Randy Waldrum’s team. Winning the award might be a tough challenge, but her nomination recognizes her exceptional work last season.