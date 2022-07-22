Oshoala killed it at the CAF Awards, even in Surgery Brace

Asisat Oshoala voted African Player of the Year (Women). Photo | Twitter (CAF_Online)

Asisat Oshoala attended the CAF Awards, Thursday, in Rabat with a surgery brace on her right leg.

Oshoala picked up the African Player of the Year (Women) award on the night while spotting a dashing look.
The 27 year-old Forward wore a patterned white gold fabric, two-pieced, split blazer jacket with a well trimmed pant.
Known for her stylish entrances on such nights of glitz and glamour, Oshoala also rocked the brace stylishly as an off color to her dress

.

 

 

Sadly, the Forward’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations’ campaign was abruptly ended on Nigeria’s matchday One – against South Africa – as she was substituted in the 82nd minute with some discomfort in her knee.
According to the NFF report on the incident, the Player had picked up the injury as early as the 6th minute.
It turned out to be a Grade 3 Medial Ligament strain and she was forced to return to Barcelona immediately.
However, fourteen days later she was back on the silverscreen again to pick up a record 5th APOTY award.
Oshoala now has more APOTY awards than any player and it’s one more than Perpetual Nkwocha; whom she jointly held the award with since 2019.

