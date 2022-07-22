Oshoala killed it at the CAF Awards, even in Surgery Brace

Asisat Oshoala attended the CAF Awards, Thursday, in Rabat with a surgery brace on her right leg.
Oshoala picked up the African Player of the Year (Women) award on the night while spotting a dashing look.
The 27 year-old Forward wore a patterned white gold fabric, two-pieced, split blazer jacket with a well trimmed pant.
Known for her stylish entrances on such nights of glitz and glamour, Oshoala also rocked the brace stylishly as an off color to her dress
That feeling. 👌#CAFAwards2022 | @AsisatOshoala pic.twitter.com/EjiCTMp7HM
— #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 22, 2022