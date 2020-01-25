Oshoala gets Custom made Football Cleats in Honor of CAF Award Victory

Asisat Oshoala won a record tying fourth African Player of the Year award in a ceremony held in Egypt this January, and as a fitting gift, the Striker was presented a custom made football cleat.

Oshoala tied former Super Falcons striker Perpetua Nkwocha as the most decorated Woman footballer on the continent when she beat 2018 winner South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana and Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout to the 2019 CAF awards for the best Women’s player.

Results of the voting show Oshoala polled 351 votes, 30 more than Ajara (321); the pair separated by 30 votes of the 919 counted. Kgatlana came through with 247 votes.

The Nigeria and Barcelona forward had a decent 2019, helping Nigeria reach the second round of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Perhaps, the biggest achievement that year for the Nigerian caption was her contribution to Barcelona’s run to the UEFA Women’s Champions League final and helping the club finish second in the Primera División Femenina.

She scored 7 goals in 7 league appearances for the Culés after moving on loan from Dalian Quanjian F.C.

Subsequently, she made the move permanent in 2019 and so far the Nigerian striker has been in imperious form.

Oshoala has scored 14 goals in 16 league outings this season for Barcelona, who are top of the league.

In addition to her Ballon d’Or trophy – collected on her behalf by the Nigeria FA President – she received a custom made cleat from Nike, honoring her CAF awards victory.

The inscription which carried the four years when she emerged winner read: CAF Player of the Year ’14 ’16 ’17 ’19

In a video post on Twitter, Oshoala “unboxed” the Nike Mecurial Superfly 7 Pro FG with the caption :

0 doubt ….🔥🔥🔥🔥 @nikefootball

In another tweet, the Barca forward shared pictures including of her new boots, ahead of Saturday’s Clasico against Atletico Madrid.

Get you a bae that looks at you how I’m looking at these beauties 😍😍😍 @nikefootball pic.twitter.com/KwLnZGovcQ — ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) January 24, 2020

The top of table clash ended goalless at the Estadio Wanda Atlético de Madrid Alcalá de Henares, but Barcelona still hold on to their lead at the summit.