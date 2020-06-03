Oshoala demands proper structure for Women’s football in Nigeria

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala says proper structures must be put in place for the women’s to experience growth in the country.

Oshoala said it’s difficult to placed the eight time African champions side by side with the Super Eagles if the women’s football failed to experience rapid growth.

The Striker argues that instead of agitating for equal pay with their male counterparts, it’s better to demand for development totality of women’s football nationwide.

“The league has to be constant. They have to look into the welfare of the players. Some players get paid, may be ₦30,000, a month or maybe ₦60,000 maximum and that’s like a lot while some teams go six months without playing big games.”

Oshoala who played for Rivers Angel in the Nigeria women football league, before moving abroad, then called on administrators for attention to women’s football in the country.

“They (league administrators) are not just paying attention to the female league in Nigeria,” she concluded.