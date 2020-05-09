Oshoala Celebrates Liga Title with Barcelona

Nigerian Superstar Asisat Oshoala is delighted to win the league title in just her full debut season with Barcelona.

Barcelona were declared the champions on Friday by the Spanish football Authority after the season was ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blaugranes remain unbeaten, with nine games remaining and held a nine-point advantage over former champions Atletico Madrid before the campaign was stopped.

The four-time African women’s footballer of the year took to her social media handle to celebrate the feat her fans.

“21 games played, 19 won, 2 draws , 0 defeat , 86 goals for ,6 goals against. Top of the league since game day 3.I’m just gonna say we have the best team @FCBfemeni , congratulations my queens , ever working technical crew , fans all around the world. WE MADE IT ! CHAMPIONS 19/20” She tweeted.

Oshoala, who scored 20 goals in 13 starts for the club last season became the first Nigerian and second African to win women’s league title in Spain after Idah Jade Boho who won thrice [2009, 2010 & 2011] with Rayo Vallecano.