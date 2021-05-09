Oshoala Celebrates as FC Barcelona are Crowned League Champions

FC Barcelona Femeni have been crowned champions of the Primera Women’s Division for the 6th time following Sunday’s 1-0 win over Granadilla Tenerife.

The victory means Barcelona have built a 16 points lead between them and closest rival Levante, the latter can only pick up 15 points in their remaining games of the seasons.

In the 26 round of games played this campaign, Lluís Cortés’ side have won all 26, scored a record 128 goals and conceded just 5.

Bruna Vilamala’s 38th minute goal sealed the win for the visitors at the Estadio La Palmera.

They still have 8 games until the season is officially over, but the Catalan side celebrated their league triumph, with several players and official, including Asisat Oshoala, jumping in the pool.

Oshoala was not listed for the game, but she tweeted:

The Culés were previous winners in 2011/12, 2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15 and 2019/20.

Barcelona will now turn their attention to the UEFA Women’s Champions League where they’ll face Chelsea on May 16 at the Gamla Ullevi in Göteborg.