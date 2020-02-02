Oshoala Celebrates Anniversary Goal in Victory over Sevilla

Nigerian forward Asisat Oshoala expressed her delight after helping Barcelona secure three more points on match day and against Sevilla, to boost her side’s Primera División title race claim.

Oshoala scored Barca’s second goal, heading home from a Lieke Martens’ corner kick in the 55th minute.

The goal was also an icing on the cake for Oshoala, who celebrates a year anniversary with the Catalan club.

The reigning African footballer of the year took to her social media handle to celebrate.

“Higher than the goalie 😤😤😤…..glad to be on the score sheet again and of course great team work and happy 1 year anniversary to me and my cules family 🤪💙💙@fcbfemeni ” she tweeted.

Higher than the goalie 😤😤😤…..glad to be on the score sheet again and of course great team work and happy 1 year anniversary to me and my cules family 🤪💙❤️💙❤️ @fcbfemeni pic.twitter.com/rcyXKaQnmD — ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) February 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the goal marks her 15th in the league and it helped the Club remain unbeaten this season.

Lluís Cortés‘s side have won 16 of their 18 league matches this season dropping only four points along the way.

They have not dropped points at home this term, winning 9 out of 9 and have scored a staggering 43 goals, conceding just five.

Their form on the road has also been impressive in the league this season.

Barcelona forced champions Atletico Madrid to a goalless result at the Centro Deportivo Wanda Alcalá de Henares last weekend.

Prior that their only other draw came quite early in the season, in just their second league fixture away to Rayo Vallecano.

The sides settled for a 1-1 draw, a Jenifer Hermoso rescuing a point for the visitors.

Hermoso has gone on to score 17 more and now tops the goal scorer’s chat with 18 goals, three more than her teammate Oshoala.

29 year-old Spanish International, Hermoso also has three assists to add to her goals contribution this season as the Cules march onward to a record equalling 5th league title.