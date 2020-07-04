Oshoala Blasts CAF, Accuses Governing Body of Disservice to Women’s Football

Nigerian football star Asisat Oshoala has slammed the decision of the Confederation of African Football ( CAF) to cancel this year’s African Women’s championship.

The CAF Executive Committee announced on Wednesday that the competition will no longer hold this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Oshoala who has won the competition multiple times with Nigeria said the tournament should have been postponed instead of outright cancellation.

The Barcelona forward said the decision taken by the African football governing body has further drag the development of women football on the continent backward.

“It is not looking good for women’s football in Africa when you struggle to get a host nation for a continental tournament every two years,” Oshoala told BBC Africa in an Instagram interview.

“If you’re moving forward the tournament to some time in 2021, it is okay but to completely cancel it?, we need a proper explanation. This is more like taking five steps forward and taking 10 steps backward.

“Going to the World Cup with two teams going through to the Round of 16 was good for us and showed we are improving.

“Before the next edition, we should have two AWCON to prepare ourselves but cancelling one shows there are no plans for the national teams in 2021 calendar outside the Women’s Champions League.

“Caf needs to understand the women teams are not just representing their countries at the World Cup but the whole continent.

“We cannot be at this level in 2020. It is a shame. Caf needs to go back to their drawing board to make sure they fix women’s football in one of their top priorities.

“They have to prioritise marketing women’s football. These things are happening in Europe, the Women’s Champions League or the Euro tournaments are still going to go on and will not be cancelled,” She said.

Oshoala continued to fume at the decision as she also too her frustration to the social media on Friday.

“Other competitions POSTPONED but AWCON “CANCELLED” thank you once again for making us realize women’s football isn’t important to you. Congratulations on dragging us back AGAIN.Adios 👋🏾to all the women National teams in Africa,see y’all in 2022” she said on Twitter.

The decision is a huge set back for the Super Falcons of Nigeria who are hoping to defend the crown they won two years ago in Ghana.