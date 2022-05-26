Oshoala, Barcelona Rain UWCL defeat Rage on sorry Real Madrid

FC Barcelona Femeni bounced back from their UEFA Women’s Champions League heartbreak to reach the Copa de la Reina final on Wednesday.
The Catalan side smashed Real Madrid 4-0 at the Estadio Santo Domingo to reach the final for the second consecutive season.
However, just four days before the Culés were dethroned as European champions in a humbling defeat at the hands of Olympique Lyon.
In the final of the Champions League, the French side, roundly defeated FC Barcelona to emerge champions of this season’s competition.
Lyon won their 8th title after defeating the Spanish Champions 3-1 at the Juventus Stadium on Saturday.
The French champions raced to a three goal lead inside the open thirty-three minutes with goals from Amandine Henry (6′), Ada Hegerberg (23′) and Catarina Macario (33′).
But, Barca before the break Alexia Putella reduced the deficit, notching her 11th goal of the competition and eventually picking up the golden shoe.
Barcelona’s Nigerian star Asisat Oshoala came off the bench in the game.
A second half substitute, Oshoala who had won the Golden boot in the Primera Division Femenina, finished with a second runner up medal and a single goal in six appearances.
But, the team bounced back in the semi final of the Copa de la Reina, roundly defeating Real Madrid 4 nil in Alcorcon on Wednesday night.
Lieke Martens (19′), Aitana Bonmati (47′), Mariona Caldentey (52′) and Oshoala (75′) all got on the score sheet to bring them close to a successful title defence.
