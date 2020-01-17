Oshoala Backs Nigeria’s Bid for 2020 AWCON

Super Falcons Striker Asisat Oshoala says it will be beneficial for the country to stage the 2020 African Women’s Cup of Nations.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed interest to host this year’s women’s continental showpiece after Congo Brazzaville pulled outlast year over lack of funds.

With CAF racing against time to name a new host for the 12-team event slated to kick off in November, Equatorial Guinea are also intensifying effort to win the hosting right.

Oshoala believes hosting the women’s continental event will prepare the country ahead of the upcoming Women’s U-17 and U-20 World Cup tournaments.

“I think it is a very good move by the country and the Nigeria Football Federation,” Oshoala told Goal.

“We really need this because Nigeria lost out in the bid to secure the hosting rights for the U20 Women’s World Cup this year. We have what it takes to host the continent.”

“If they can get the rights to host the African Women’s Cup of Nations this year, it will be good for our country’s football.”

“It will also prepare the country ahead of the U17 Women’s World Cup and U20 Women’s World Cup tournaments. I believe if we can host one of these events for us to prepare for the bigger stage.”

Rangers FC Manager Gerrard to Name Strong Squad for FA Cup

Joe Aribo will be looking to make his first appearance in the Scottish FA Cup when Rangers square up against Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on Friday.

Aribo, a summer arrival from Charlton Athletic, has been a key element for Steven Gerrard’s team, making a total of 25 appearances across all competitions thus far.

He was part of Rangers squad that went to Dubai for a two-week mid-season camping early this month.

He played 45 minutes in a friendly game against Uzbekistan outfit Lokomotiv Tashkent last Saturday.

Ahead of the Scottish FA Cup clash, Manager Steven Gerrard promised to field a strong side meaning the midfielder could play a role in the encounter.

Gerrard said during Thursday’s press conference as quoted by the Club’s website:

“It is an important game for us as it is a competition we want to win and we want to go all the way to Hampden.”

And asked about the sort of team he will send out, the Englishman added:

“You will see some changes, certainly from the last XI I picked at Celtic Park. We have actually got two games over the weekend.”

“We’ve got one on Friday night and we have a bounce game here behind closed-doors. You will see some changes but you will also see a strong side that is selected to play Stranraer.”