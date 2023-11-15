National Teams Oshoala and 5 Super Falcons Players Nominated for CAF Awards By Joseph Obisesan - November 15, 2023 0 108 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Asisat Oshoala tries to dribble past the goalkeeper during the 2024 Olympic Games Qualifying match between Nigeria and Ethiopia in Abuja. Photo | X (NGSuper_Falcons) Nigeria and Barcelona Femeni star, Asisat Oshoala has been nominated for the 2023 Women’s African Player of the Year award. This marks Oshoala’s eight nomination and comes on the heels of her stellar performances throughout the year. The 29 year-old, who has previously won the award five times in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2022, is aiming to extend her record. Her exceptional campaign included winning the UEFA Women’s Champions League with Barcelona. Additionally, she made notable contributions to the Nigerian national team during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, scoring once in four games. However, Oshoala faces strong competition, but her achievements and impact on both club and country last season makes her a front runner for the prestigious accolade. Six of her Super Falcons teammates Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Christy Ucheibe, Uchenna Kanu, Osinachi, and Toni Payne, were also nominated for the award.