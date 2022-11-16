Osayi-Samuel vows to improve Super Eagles

Bright Osayi-Samuel says he hopes to make his International debut and wants to repay the trust of the Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro.
Osayi-Samuel received his maiden National team call up for the friendly between Nigeria and Portugal and wants to leave a big impression.
Speaking with NFF TV, the 24 year-old reiterated his desire to give his best.
“I’m delighted to be here, I’ve always said that I’ve always wanted to play for my country. So I’m happy to have gotten the opportunity to show what I’m all about.
“I want to do my best, show what I’m capable of, bring my quality into the team and make the team stronger.”
He has been an important player for Fenerbahce since signing for them from QPR in 2021.