Osayi-Samuel undecided over Super Eagles Future

Queens Park Rangers forward, Bright Osayi-Samuel, has revealed that he is still weighing up his international options as he is focused on becoming the best he can be on the pitch.

Osayi-Samuel was born in Benin, Nigeria, then moved with his family to Spain before emigrating to England when he was ten years old, settling in London.

He has been brilliant for the Hoops in the championships this season with five goals and five assists to his name in 27 league appearances thus far.

The 22-year-old is yet to represent any country at the youth or senior level as he’s eligible to play for England or Nigeria but, has admitted that although the topic has been discussed in the past amongst family members, he is yet to make up his mind.

“We’ve had a brief discussion in the family about it, but with my mum and dad, they don’t really have a choice, they just said see how well you do and when the opportunity comes, you pick but there is no pressure at the moment,” he said in an interview with Football League World.

“I just want to keep doing what I’m doing and I can’t say too much as nothing has come yet, but we’ll have to wait and see.”