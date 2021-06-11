Osayi-Samuel to Rangers is Good Business – Campbell

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has urged Scottish Champions Rangers to make a move for Fenerbahce’s Nigerian winger Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Rangers were previously linked with the player, prior to his move to Turkey from QPR last season, where made 18 appearances.

Istanbul giants Fenerbahce are looking to offload Osayi-Samuel in order to raise funds for a fresh round of spending and it is estimated that the asking price is £3million pounds.

However, in conversation with Football Insider, Kevin Campbell believes that a move to Ibrox would benefit both the player and club.

When asked for his thoughts on the winger potentially moving to Ibrox, Campbell said: “I think he would be a good signing at £3million.