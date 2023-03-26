Osayi-Samuel had a Home Debut to Forget, but Drops Thoughtful Reaction after Guinea-Bissau defeat

Adebanjo
LISBON, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 17: Bright Osayi-Samuel of Nigeria in action during the International Friendly match between Portugal and Nigeria at Estadio Jose Alvalade on November 17, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Bright Osayi-Samuel has shared a message to mark his home debut for Nigeria.

Osayi-Samuel earned his second cap in Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Guinea-Bissau, Friday, at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

The RB played the entirety of the matches the team fell, stunningly, to a 1-0 defeat.

Coincidentally, his two games have ended with the team picking up Ls; the first being a 4-0 humbling at the hands of Portugal.

Yet, the 25 year-old was among the best performers on both occasions and may become first choice ahead of Ola Aina and Tyronne Ebuehi.

His tweet on Saturday, hours after the match, seemed however quite subdued, owing to the disappointing result.

Nigeria will return to action, March 27, in the second-leg of the Cup of Nations, group A qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau.

