Osayi-Samuel had a Home Debut to Forget, but Drops Thoughtful Reaction after Guinea-Bissau defeat

Bright Osayi-Samuel has shared a message to mark his home debut for Nigeria.
Osayi-Samuel earned his second cap in Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Guinea-Bissau, Friday, at the MKO Abiola Stadium.
The RB played the entirety of the matches the team fell, stunningly, to a 1-0 defeat.
Coincidentally, his two games have ended with the team picking up Ls; the first being a 4-0 humbling at the hands of Portugal.
Yet, the 25 year-old was among the best performers on both occasions and may become first choice ahead of Ola Aina and Tyronne Ebuehi.
His tweet on Saturday, hours after the match, seemed however quite subdued, owing to the disappointing result.
Honored & proud to be Nigerian 🇳🇬❤️ pic.twitter.com/RxJV2R3zZ0
— Bright Osayi-Samuel (@Bright_097) March 25, 2023