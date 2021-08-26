Orlando Pirates signs Olisa Ndah on Three-year deal

Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of CB Olisa Ndah on a three-year deal from Akwa United and thanked the NPFL champions for the smooth process of the deal.
Ndah had been on trails with the PSL club after Akwa United were confirmed the 2021 NPFL champions.
As earlier reported, Pirates were happy with the player’s performance and moved to make a deal official.
On Thursday, the 1995 CAF Champions League winners announced a double deal for the Nigeria international’s capture and that of Ghanaian Kwame Peprah.
Pirates executive Floyd Mbele said of the signings in a club statement:
“We are proud to announce the signings of Olisa and Kwame. I would like to personally thank both Akwa United and King Faisal Football Club for the professional manner that they handled these transactions.”