Orji Targets Multiple Titles with Linkoping FC

Super Falcons forward Ebere Orji is delighted to secure a move to Swedish Damallsvenskan outfit, Linkoping on a one-year deal.

Orji, 27, linked up with Olof Unogard’s ladies following her brilliant showing with lower-league club Umea last year, scoring eleven goals in 26 appearances.

She will be expected to complete her paperwork before sealing her switch to Linkopings despite already agreeing to personal terms.

Reacting to the move, the former Rivers Angels star admits it’s a dream come true to secure a move to the top-tier side adding that she will give it her best shot.

“Linkoping FC is a big club in Damallsvenskan and it has been a dream to play there, a dream that has now become true and it will be so exciting,” She told the club website.

“I will do my best, collaborate with my teammates and work hard to win multiple titles.”

Orji played through the age grade competitions for Nigeria and also represented at senior level in 2011.

She won the African Women’s Cup of Nations in 2010.

The versatile forward also played an instrumental role in River Angels’ Federation Cup triumph in 2014,scoring a hat-trick in the final against COD United Ladies.