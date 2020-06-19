Orji scores, Uchendu debuts in Linkopings Win Over Orebro

Super Falcons duo of Ebere Orji and Chinaza Uchendu were involved in Linkopings 3 – 1 success over Orebro in a warn up game ahead of Swedish Damallsvenskan.

While Uchendu was making her debut for the team after arriving from Portuguese side Sporting Braga, Orji who also joined the club on a one-year deal in February, was making her second start for the team.

Orji started the game and gave Linkopings the lead in 21st minute of the encounter, before Norwegian midfielder Frida Maanum added the second with superb strike.

Norwegian attacker Maanum grabbed 12 minutes into the second half, although Frida Skogman got the consolation goal for Orebro in the 76th minutes.

Uchendu was introduced into the game 12 from time, but her Uchenna Kanu, who also arrived the club on Tuesday was not listed for the game.