Orban Scores in KAA Gent’s Playoff Win against Standard Liege

Gift Orban continued his goal-scoring form where he left off in their last match against Westerlo in the Belgian European place playoff.
The Nigerian striker scored in his side’s 1-2 victory over Standard Liege away from home, on Saturday.
Standard Liege started out strong, but the chances were for Gent and Orban struck one in the first half.
At the start of the second half, Orban almost scored again, but his brilliant lob straight from the kick-off point at the middle of the pitch, hit the crossbar.
Later on, he scored again but it chalked off for an infringement. Steven Alzate then equalized for the hosts, but five minutes later Hugo Cuypers restored Gent’s lead with his 21st league goal of the season.
Gent held on, and Standard Liege ended the game with ten men after Steven Alzate was sent off.
Thanks to the three important points, the Buffalos solidified their lead in the European Play-offs.