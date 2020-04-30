Oparanozie reveals Guingamp Players Agreed to Sizable Pay cut

Super Falcons forward Desire Oparanozie says she and her teammates accepted a 16 percent pay cut to ease Guingamp’s financial burden amid the coronavirus crisis.

The sporting world is currently facing a financial hit as a result of the pandemic, with calls for players in most countries to join the fight and forgo some of their sizeable salaries.

Oparanozie confirmed the development to Hip Tv on Monday, noting it is only fair to take such decision at this period as no one is gaining anything.

“It really has affected everyone – both players and club owners. Just for us to meet in the middle, we agree for a pay cut,” the Nigerian said in an interview.

“We are getting a pay cut of about 16 per cent of what is due to us. It’s only fair that we reach a compromise a bit at this period because nobody is gaining anything.”

“It is a welcome development. We are not complaining. It’s only fair that we meet in the middle and a common group until all this is over. That’s our own sacrifice.”

On Tuesday, the French Football Federation confirmed that all league activities have been cancelled, including the women’s top-flight for the 2020 season.

Oparanozie helped Guingamp to sixth position on the log with 23 points from 16 games.