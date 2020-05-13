Oparanozie, Guingamp Part ways After Six Seasons

Nigerian Forward Desire Oparanozie will be seeking a new adventure after leaving French side Guingamp following the expiration of her contract.

Oparanozie became a free agent after remaining league matches in the French league were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26 year-old enjoyed a good spell with the club before the campaign was canceled, she scored six goals in 12 league matches.

Oparanozie arrived Guingamp from Turkish women’s top-flight side Ataşehir Belediyespor in 2014 where she scored 45 goals in 106 matches for the club.

Meanwhile she’s yet to decide on her next destination, but reports claims she received offers from several teams in Europe.