Oparanozie backs Super Falcons Teammate Nnadozie to Excel in France

Nigeria international Desire Oparanozie has thrown her weight behind compatriot Chiamaka Nnadozie to have a successful spell with Paris FC in France.

Nnadozie linked up with Paris FC on an 18-month deal on Wednesday after the expiration of her contract with NWPL champions, Rivers Angel.

She had a remarkable 2019, earning huge plaudits for her impressive performance for the Super Falcons at last year’s Women’s World Cup in France.

The 19-year-old starred in three matches, spectacularly against hosts France and emerged the youngest goalkeeper to keep a clean-sheet in the tournament.

She helped Nigeria win their maiden WAFU Women’s Cup and a first African Games gold in 12 years in Morocco last year.

At club level, Nnadozie helped Rivers Angels win three domestic titles during her three-year stint, including the 2018-19 Nigeria Women’s Premier League diadem.

Following her move to the French Feminine Division 1 club, Oparanozie took to social media to welcome the young goalkeeper to the European nation.

The Guingamp forward wrote on Twitter:

“Here is officially welcoming you to France. @nnadozie_chiamaka it’s safe to say i’m proud of who you’re becoming, and i await your superb exploits here. Can’t wait to play against you😜. Congratulations once again babygirl. Mama loves you❤

Here is officially welcoming you to France. @nnadozie_chiamaka it’s safe to say i’m proud of who you’re becoming, and i await your superb exploits here. Can’t wait to play against you😜. Congratulations once again babygirl. Mama loves you❤. pic.twitter.com/SDbNajaETi — oparanozie desire (@oparanozie9) January 23, 2020

Nnadozie will be made to wait for her debut until February 8 against French giants Dijon as she is expected to return in the coming days to Nigeria in a bid to sort out her work permit.